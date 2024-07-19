PancakeSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.60 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $488.65 million and $25.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003134 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 389,452,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,957,323 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

