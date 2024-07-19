Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.17.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.75. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$12.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$215,143.75. Insiders sold a total of 112,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

