Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.43

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.43 and last traded at $123.87, with a volume of 186711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.