Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $117.49 million and $850,342.29 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001271 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.