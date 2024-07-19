PayPal USD (PYUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.02 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $368.04 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 368,016,808 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 368,016,808.38. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00008226 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $5,878,008.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.