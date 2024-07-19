PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.65 and last traded at $131.95. Approximately 3,534,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,630,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

