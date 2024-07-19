PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Insider Sells $106,218.00 in Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $106,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle L. Mellion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 3,288 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $59,315.52.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michelle L. Mellion sold 37 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $668.59.

On Monday, June 24th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $9,020.00.

PepGen Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. PepGen Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 31.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,593 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen



PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

