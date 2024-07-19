PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.76. 2,336,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,454. The stock has a market cap of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

