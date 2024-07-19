Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.56

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 10590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00.
Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
