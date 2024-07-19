PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

PetroFrontier Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.86 million for the quarter.

PetroFrontier Company Profile

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

