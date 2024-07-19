Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 6,727,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 39,693,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $172,902,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

