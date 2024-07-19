Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.01. 15,041,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 39,640,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 54.5% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

