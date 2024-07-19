Philip Soran Sells 2,390 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Soran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $205.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.07. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 272,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

