Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 10,460 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,676,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,802 shares of company stock valued at $32,145,874. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.41. 9,336,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,995,569. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.20 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.