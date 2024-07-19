Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

DDOG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.03. 2,536,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.03, a PEG ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

