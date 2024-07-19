Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XAR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,585. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $149.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.