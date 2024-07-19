Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,909,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,794,168. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

