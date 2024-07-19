Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $331,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

