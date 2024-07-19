Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $694,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IYM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.71. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.