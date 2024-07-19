Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 123,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $5,072,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $715,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 558,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 135,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,286,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

