Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 14,776 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,212. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.