Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 6,625 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,898 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.9 %

BBWI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 2,912,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

