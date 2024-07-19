Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 72,528 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,528 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zymeworks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 295,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Zymeworks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 291,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.