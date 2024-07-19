Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.69 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 824,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.92.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.01. 1,555,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,564. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

