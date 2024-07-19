Piper Sandler Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $36.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

NYSE HP opened at $39.23 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,104,000 after purchasing an additional 155,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

