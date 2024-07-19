Piper Sandler Trims Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Target Price to $40.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE TS opened at $32.00 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

