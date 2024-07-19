Planning Directions Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,942 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,511,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VBR stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.74. 507,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $197.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

