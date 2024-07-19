Planning Directions Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $149.67. The company had a trading volume of 749,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.