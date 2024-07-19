Planning Directions Inc. Sells 656 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYJ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.39. 51,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.08. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

