Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 3.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.21. 14,724,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,419,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.