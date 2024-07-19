PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.78

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $17.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00112368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012229 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

