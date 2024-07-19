Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) vs. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Head to Head Analysis

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Agilent Technologies 18.84% 26.25% 14.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prenetics Global and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agilent Technologies 1 6 9 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.59%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus price target of $138.06, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and Agilent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.40 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.28 Agilent Technologies $6.83 billion 5.64 $1.24 billion $4.23 31.20

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Prenetics Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment focuses on genomics, nucleic acid contract manufacturing and research and development, pathology, companion diagnostics, reagent partnership, and biomolecular analysis businesses. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and offers services portfolio, including repairs, parts, maintenance, installations, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consulting services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.