Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 23,370 shares.The stock last traded at $50.57 and had previously closed at $50.97.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $613.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
