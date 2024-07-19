Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 23,370 shares.The stock last traded at $50.57 and had previously closed at $50.97.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $613.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,537,000 after buying an additional 335,540 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

