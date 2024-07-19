Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

