Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.55.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $168.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $397.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $170.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

