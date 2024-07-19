Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.
Profound Medical Trading Up 2.6 %
Profound Medical stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.08% and a negative net margin of 386.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
