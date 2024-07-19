Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Profound Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

Profound Medical stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.08% and a negative net margin of 386.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

About Profound Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.



Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.



