ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Up 4.2%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.86. 60,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 908,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACDC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. Research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 440,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,640,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ProFrac by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

