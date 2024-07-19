ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,988 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.91.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $293.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.66.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

