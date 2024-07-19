ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

