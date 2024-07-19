ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

