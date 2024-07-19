ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,715 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.61.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

