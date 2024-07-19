ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 74,729 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,336,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 878,667 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,569,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,616,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,326,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

