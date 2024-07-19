ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,895 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.