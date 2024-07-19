ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,009.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 172,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $213.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.72.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

