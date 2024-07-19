Proton (XPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.54 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Proton has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $23.54 million and $2.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,210,043,644 coins and its circulating supply is 26,132,684,893 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

