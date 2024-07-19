Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 580.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.93. 480,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

