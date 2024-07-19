PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $189.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $124.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.51. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

