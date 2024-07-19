Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) One Day Volume Hits $7.55 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $106.19 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.40019829 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,652,128.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

