Qtum Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004080 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $285.88 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.34 or 0.05256222 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00041926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,239,274 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.