Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

